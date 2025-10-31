22nd MEU(SOC) | India Co and CAAT Black Conduct Stress Shoot on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Parker Avila, a rifleman with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), engages a target during a stress shoot on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)