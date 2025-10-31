U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Parker Avila, a rifleman with India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), rushes to the firing line during a stress shoot on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2025 10:11
|Photo ID:
|9376010
|VIRIN:
|251024-M-VB488-2348
|Resolution:
|5926x3953
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|PR
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | India Co and CAAT Black Conduct Stress Shoot on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.