U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), engage targets during the Advanced Marksmanship Training Program on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Oct. 23, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2025 10:11
|Photo ID:
|9376005
|VIRIN:
|251023-M-VB488-1924
|Resolution:
|7329x4888
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Golf Battery AMTP on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.