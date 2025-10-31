Quartermaster Seaman Damien Dobbs, left, and Cmdr. Paul Richardson, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), wave to the crew of the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) during a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Oct. 31, 2025. The U.S. routinely conducts MCAs with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other partners and allies to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2025 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9375429
|VIRIN:
|251031-N-YO707-1150
|Resolution:
|2809x1873
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
No keywords found.