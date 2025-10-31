Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity [Image 2 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

    AT SEA

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Quartermaster Seaman Damien Dobbs, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), uses a stadimeter to measure distance from the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) during a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Oct. 31, 2025. The U.S. routinely conducts MCAs with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other partners and allies to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.31.2025 20:28
    Photo ID: 9375424
    VIRIN: 251031-N-YO707-1136
    Resolution: 2614x1743
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fitzgerald
    DESRON 15
    ddg62
    deployment
    US Navy
    destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download