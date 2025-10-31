Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and U.S. Conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) hold a phone and distance line connected to the Royal New Zealand Navy Polar-class sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa (A11) during a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Oct. 30, 2025. The U.S. routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)