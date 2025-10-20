Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JGSDF defends MCAS Iwakuni during Active Shield 26 [Image 7 of 7]

    JGSDF defends MCAS Iwakuni during Active Shield 26

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, aims a FN Minimi light machine gun mounted to on a Komatsu light armored vehicle during Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and JGSDF by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    JGSDF
    Active Shield
    StrongerTogether
    Bilateral Readiness
    Vehicle
    AS26

