JGSDF defends MCAS Iwakuni during Active Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, aims a FN Minimi light machine gun mounted to a Komatsu light armored vehicle during Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and JGSDF by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)