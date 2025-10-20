JGSDF defends MCAS Iwakuni during Active Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Komatsu light armored vehicle with the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, patrols Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield highlights the enduring partnership between MCAS Iwakuni and JGSDF by training together, strengthening bilateral readiness, interoperability and rapid response. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)