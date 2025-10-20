MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in counter small UAS training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A small unmanned aerial system takes off during counter small unmanned aerial system training during Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)