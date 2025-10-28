MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in counter small UAS training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jason Dempsey, a physical security officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, speaks with Marines and Sailors before counter small unmanned aerial system training during exercise Active Shield 26, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)