MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in counter small UAS training

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, learn how to operate small unmanned aerial systems during Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)