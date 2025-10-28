Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in counter small UAS training [Image 1 of 4]

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines and Sailors participate in counter small UAS training

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, learn how to operate small unmanned aerial systems during Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 21:25
    Photo ID: 9371853
    VIRIN: 251025-M-HB515-2127
    Resolution: 5070x3382
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Stronger Together
    Exercise Active Shield
    IndoPacific
    counter SUAS
    MCAS Iwakuni
    AS26

