    Major General Yoshitomo Hashizume visits MCAS Iwakuni during Active Shield 26 [Image 4 of 7]

    Major General Yoshitomo Hashizume visits MCAS Iwakuni during Active Shield 26

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yoshitomo Hashizume, left, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, Middle Army, speaks with JGSDF members exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 25, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 21:18
