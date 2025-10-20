Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South, and Col. Kyle Benedict, commander of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, tours the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama headquarters during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. The visit reinforces the importance of enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between U.S. military and partner nation forces in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9371558
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-OQ637-5518
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
