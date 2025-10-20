Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Pinney briefs Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, during a tour of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama headquarters in Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9371557
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-OQ637-5719
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Gabriel Velazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.