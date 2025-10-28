Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama [Image 8 of 11]

    Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Col. Ada Cotto, commander of the Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama, briefs Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, during a tour of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama headquarters in Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9371555
    VIRIN: 251021-A-OQ637-4188
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCGP
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

