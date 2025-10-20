Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Derek Bremer, assigned to 555 Engineer Brigade, gives an orientation brief to Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans,during a visit to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama headquarters in Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)