Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Brendan Condron, assigned to the 71st Forward Engineer Support Team- A, conducts a facilities brief for the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. The visit reinforces the importance of enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between U.S. military and partner nation forces in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)