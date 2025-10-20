Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yohoni Vargas, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval and instructor at the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, escorts a high value target away from an objective during a testing mission at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 26, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security institutions as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)