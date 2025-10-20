Yohoni Vargas, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval and instructor at the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course, escorts a high value target away from an objective during a testing mission at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 26, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security institutions as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9371513
|VIRIN:
|251026-A-UJ512-2007
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.