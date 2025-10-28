Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 3rd Class Uriel Santos, a Corpsman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, provides security alongside a member of the Policia Nacional de Panama during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 26, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)