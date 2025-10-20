Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

Members of the United States Marine Corps and Panamanian security services load a high value target onto a boat during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 26, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
