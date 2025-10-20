Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Dalton Hilbun, a member of 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, engages enemies during a testing mission at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 26, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)