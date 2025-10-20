Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission [Image 5 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

    PANAMA

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval conducts a simulated engagement with students as part of a Combined Jungle Operations Training Course mission at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 26, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 14:17
    Photo ID: 9371480
    VIRIN: 251026-A-UJ512-1004
    Resolution: 4606x2591
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download