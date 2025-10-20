Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mason Wessel, a member of 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, briefs U.S. Air Force and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval instructors prior to conducting a test mission at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 26, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)