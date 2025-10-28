Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mason Wessel, a member of 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, briefs U.S. Air Force and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval instructors prior to conducting a test mission at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 26, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)