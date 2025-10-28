Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission [Image 2 of 14]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Raid Mission

    PANAMA

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mason Wessel, a member of 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, briefs U.S. Air Force and Servicio Nacional Aeronaval instructors prior to conducting a test mission at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 26, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 14:17
    Photo ID: 9371474
    VIRIN: 251026-A-GV534-9963
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: PA
