F-16 Arrives At Goodfellow AFB

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet arrived at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025. This fighter jet will be essential in the firefighter training offered at the fire academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
|10.16.2025
|10.28.2025 13:43
|9371444
|251016-F-SV960-1080
|6048x4024
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|6
|0
