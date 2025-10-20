Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet arrived at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025. This fighter jet will be essential in the firefighter training offered at the fire academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 13:43
    VIRIN: 251016-F-SV960-1080
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Arrives At Goodfellow AFB [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

