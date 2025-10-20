F-16 Arrives At Goodfellow AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet arrived at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025. This fighter jet will be essential in the firefighter training offered at the fire academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)