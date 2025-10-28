Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler J. Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Garza, 47th FTW command chief, patrol the flightline for wildlife during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. Leadership from the 47th FTW visited Wing Safety to immerse themselves in their wildlife mitigation program, where they patrolled the flightline to deter any wildlife away from the flightline, including birds, deer, and badgers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)