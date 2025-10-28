Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler J. Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Garza, 47th FTW command chief, patrol the flightline for wildlife during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. Leadership from the 47th FTW visited Wing Safety to immerse themselves in their wildlife mitigation program, where they patrolled the flightline to deter any wildlife away from the flightline, including birds, deer, and badgers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9371304
    VIRIN: 251021-F-HD796-1037
    Resolution: 5920x3700
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    47th FTW
    Team XL
    Laughlin AFB
    Safety
    Airman’s Time
    Wildlife Mitigation Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download