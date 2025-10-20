Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler J. Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, aims a paintball gun out of a car window during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. The wildlife mitigation program, hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Wing Safety, ensures wildlife stays off the installation, reducing the potential threat they pose to aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)