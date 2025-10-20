U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler J. Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, aims a paintball gun out of a car window during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. The wildlife mitigation program, hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Wing Safety, ensures wildlife stays off the installation, reducing the potential threat they pose to aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9371303
|VIRIN:
|251021-F-HD796-1022
|Resolution:
|4998x3325
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.