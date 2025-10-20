Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman's Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler J. Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, aims a paintball gun out of a car window during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. The wildlife mitigation program, hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Wing Safety, ensures wildlife stays off the installation, reducing the potential threat they pose to aircraft operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9371303
    VIRIN: 251021-F-HD796-1022
    Resolution: 4998x3325
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    47th FTW
    Team XL
    Laughlin AFB
    Safety
    Airman’s Time
    Wildlife Mitigation Program

