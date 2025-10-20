Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Garza, 47th Flying Training Wing command chief, aims a paintball during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. Airman's time allows for Laughlin leadership to experience the day-to-day operations that keep the base running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2025 10:59
|Photo ID:
|9371302
|VIRIN:
|251021-F-HD796-1017
|Resolution:
|5094x3389
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
