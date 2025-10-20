Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Garza, 47th Flying Training Wing command chief, aims a paintball during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. Airman's time allows for Laughlin leadership to experience the day-to-day operations that keep the base running. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)