Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Brandon Nooner, U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, scans the perimeter of the flightline with binoculars during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. Laughlin AFB partners with the USDA, which hosts wildlife mitigation programs across Air Force installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9371301
    VIRIN: 251021-F-HD796-1011
    Resolution: 4633x3089
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program
    Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    47th FTW
    Team XL
    Laughlin AFB
    Safety
    Airman’s Time
    Wildlife Mitigation Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download