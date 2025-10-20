Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brandon Nooner, U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife biologist, scans the perimeter of the flightline with binoculars during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. Laughlin AFB partners with the USDA, which hosts wildlife mitigation programs across Air Force installations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)