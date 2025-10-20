Airman’s Time: Wildlife Mitigation Program

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Garza, 47th Flying Training Wing command chief, aims a paintball gun out of a car window during Airman’s Time at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025. For this week’s Airman’s Time, leadership from the 47th FTW partnered with Wing Safety to see their wildlife mitigation program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
