Thunderbirds Perform at the Great Colorado Air Show

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” performs at the Great Colorado Air Show on September 20, 2025, in Loveland, Colo. This air show marked one of the last performances the Thunderbirds had for the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)