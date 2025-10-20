Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Perform at the Great Colorado Air Show

    Thunderbirds Perform at the Great Colorado Air Show

    LOVELAND, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform at the Great Colorado Air Show on September 20, 2025, in Loveland, Colo. This air show marked one of the last performances the Thunderbirds had for the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9371282
    VIRIN: 250920-F-XN197-2263
    Resolution: 5459x3639
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: LOVELAND, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Perform at the Great Colorado Air Show, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

