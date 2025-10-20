Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon [Image 9 of 10]

    The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Participants cross the finish line of the 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)

    MCB Quantico
    runwithmarines
    USMC
    Runners
    50MCM

