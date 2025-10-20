The Historic 50th Marine Corps Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fredrik Landgren, a participant of the 50th annual Marine Corps Marathon, takes a selfie after crossing the finish line in Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 26, 2025. The 2025 “People’s Marathon” featured the hallmark esprit de corps, perseverance, and community spirit the race is known for. Tens of thousands of runners converged on D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to not only show support for the Marine Corps and their country, but also for the unique experience of running this iconic course alongside Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)