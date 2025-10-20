Downed Aircraft Recovery Team training during Combined Resolve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Karoki, Aviation Unit Maintenance (AVUM) Company Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) with Falcon Team, Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) prepares the battlefield before Soldiers from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, conduct training on Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) operations in Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 25, 2025. The 101st is currently executing Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous CTC rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)