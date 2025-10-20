Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Downed Aircraft Recovery Team training during Combined Resolve

    Downed Aircraft Recovery Team training during Combined Resolve

    GERMANY

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, conduct training on Downed Aircraft Recovery Team (DART) operations in Hohenfels, Germany Oct. 25, 2025. The 101st is currently executing Combined Resolve 26-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. This critical exercise assesses and stresses the new Mobile Brigade Combat Team formation, and builds upon lessons learned from their previous CTC rotation in 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.28.2025 06:02
    Photo ID: 9371030
    VIRIN: 251025-A-TM214-2351
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: DE
    FitToFight
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainoWin
    BrilliantAtTheBasics

