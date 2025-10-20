Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during Active Shield 26

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during Active Shield 26

    JAPAN

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Master labor contractors with branch utilities, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, help Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 23:17
    Photo ID: 9370831
    VIRIN: 251022-M-MN099-2031
    Resolution: 7505x5006
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: JP
