Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during Active Shield 26

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during exercise Active Shield 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)