Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members refuel a generator during Active Shield 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master labor contractors with branch utilities, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, help Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members park a 3.5t Aviation Fuel Tank Lorry to refuel a generator during exercise Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 22, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ella Cadby)