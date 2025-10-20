Missing fisherman from Pago Bay

Responders are searching Pago Bay on Oct. 27, 2025, for a missing 34-year-old fisherman after authorities received a report from family early the same morning. The missing man, Kevin Nauta, reportedly was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. (Courtesy photo)
Report of missing fisherman prompts multi-agency search in Pago Bay, Guam
