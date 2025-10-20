Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missing fisherman from Pago Bay

    GUAM

    10.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Responders are searching Pago Bay on Oct. 27, 2025, for a missing 34-year-old fisherman after authorities received a report from family early the same morning. The missing man, Kevin Nauta, reportedly was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue shirt. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 9369879
    VIRIN: 251025-G-G0020-5141
    Resolution: 1080x864
    Size: 549.16 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Report of missing fisherman prompts multi-agency search in Pago Bay, Guam

    SAR, Guam, GFR, Pago Bay, HSC-25

