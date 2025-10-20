Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

    Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

    PANAMA

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval applies camouflage to his headgear at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9369853
    VIRIN: 251025-A-UJ512-1004
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

