Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jevin Wells, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, prepares for medevac during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)