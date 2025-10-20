Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and members of Panamanian security institutions load a patient on a HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to United States Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD), 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon, Panama, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security institutions as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)