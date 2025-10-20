Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jevin Wells, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, pulls security at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
