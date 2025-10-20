Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course [Image 1 of 14]

    Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

    PANAMA

    10.25.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jevin Wells, a squad leader with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, pulls security at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 25, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.26.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9369841
    VIRIN: 251025-A-UJ512-1017
    Resolution: 3192x2128
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission 2 Combined Jungle Operations Training Course [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

