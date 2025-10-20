Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Ambush Techniques

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Martinez, left, a member 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, Jeff Morales, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mason Weasel plan an ambush during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 22, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)