Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Ambush Techniques

U.S. Army Col. Ada Cotto, commander of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, addresses the press during a media day at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 22, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security institutions as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)