Acquisition Program Is Talent Pipeline to Prepare Students for DOD Civilian Careers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Old Main, the signature building on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, Arizona. Constructed in 1891, it was designed in a style often referred to as "territorial hybrid" and sunk six feet below the surface so the cool, shaded ground would help minimize the effects of the warm Tucson summers. The patio and porch areas remain a popular gathering place to enjoy lunch and watch mall activities.