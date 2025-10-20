AMMAN, Jordan (Oct. 19, 2025) - Personnel from the Jordanian Armed Forces, U.S. military, and other partner nations participate in the initial planning conference for exercise Eager Lion 2026. Eager Lion 2026 is scheduled to take place in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in May. It is a multilateral exercise designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations. (Courtesy photo from Jordanian Armed
Forces)
|10.19.2025
|10.24.2025 12:36
|Location:
|AMMAN, JO
U.S.-Jordan Complete Initial Planning for Exercise Eager Lion 2026
