Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    Children's fire hats are on display during National Fire Prevention Week events at the Keesler Child Development Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 8, 2025. National Fire Prevention Week helps raise fire safety awareness to protect homes and families. Throughout the week the Keesler Fire Department conducted random fire drills, toured various facilities with Sparky the fire dog, distributed fire safety information and fire hats for children, and concluded with a fire station open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.23.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9368563
    VIRIN: 251008-F-BD983-1058
    Resolution: 5080x3344
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB
    Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB
    Sparky promotes fire safety at Keesler AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention
    Child Development Center
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Sparky the Dog
    Air Force
    Fire safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download